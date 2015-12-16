FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's house speaker submits resignation
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's house speaker submits resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s house speaker resigned on Wednesday in a letter to a parliamentary council charged with determining whether he had committed ethical violations in a meeting with executives from Freeport McMoran Inc’s local unit.

House Speaker Setya Novanto has been at the centre of a probe into allegations he used President Joko Widodo’s name in an effort to extort shares worth $1.8 billion in Freeport Indonesia.

“Starting Dec 16, 2015, Setya Novanto declared his resignation from the position of house of speaker,” Surahman Hidayat, the chairman of the council, said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.