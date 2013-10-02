FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2013 / 6:34 PM / 4 years ago

Indonesia anti-graft agency arrests top judge for alleged bribery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s main anti-graft agency arrested the chief justice of the constitutional court for alleged bribery on Wednesday, an agency official said, the latest high-profile corruption case to hit Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Akil Mochtar, who was elected as chief justice for a five-year term in August, was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission after investigators confiscated some 2-3 billion rupiah ($260,200) from his residence, according to agency spokesman Johan Budi.

Budi told Reuters the money was believed to be linked to a regional election. A member of parliament and three people were also arrested, Budi said in a separate statement to OneTV.

Mochtar was detained less than two months after anti-graft officials arrested the chairman of Indonesia’s energy regulator on suspicion of accepting a bribe from an oil company official.

Chronic corruption remains a major brake on investment in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, and has tarnished President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s final year in office.

