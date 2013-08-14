FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia media says anti-graft agency arrests energy regulator chief
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 14, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia media says anti-graft agency arrests energy regulator chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian media reported on Wednesday that the Southeast Asian country’s anti-graft agency had arrested the head of Indonesia’s energy regulator for alleged corruption.

Metro TV said SKKMigas Chairman Rudi Rubiandini was taken into custody by anti-graft officials in the capital, Jakarta.

Officials with the anti-graft body, often referred to by its Indonesian acronym KPK, were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.