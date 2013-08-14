Indonesia media says anti-graft agency arrests energy regulator chief

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian media reported on Wednesday that the Southeast Asian country’s anti-graft agency had arrested the head of Indonesia’s energy regulator for alleged corruption.

Metro TV said SKKMigas Chairman Rudi Rubiandini was taken into custody by anti-graft officials in the capital, Jakarta.

Officials with the anti-graft body, often referred to by its Indonesian acronym KPK, were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Paul Tait)