Arrest of SKKMigas chief will not impact Indonesia oil operations-official
August 14, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Arrest of SKKMigas chief will not impact Indonesia oil operations-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s oil operations will not be impacted by the arrest of SKKMigas’ chairman, a spokesman for the country’s energy regulator said on Wednesday.

SKKMigas Chairman Rudi Rubiandini was taken into custody from his Jakarta residence late on Tuesday for alleged corruption, said Elan Biantoro, a spokesman for the energy regulator.

“Operations will continue to run. There is no impact,” Biantoro told reporters. “For now, with the vacuum in the top post, there are no crucial issues that need to be decided upon.” (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

