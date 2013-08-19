FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia oil regulator suspends energy tenders amid graft scandal
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 19, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia oil regulator suspends energy tenders amid graft scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy regulator has suspended all oil, condensate and natural gas tenders as it reviews internal procedures after its chairman was caught taking an alleged bribe from an oil trader last week, an agency official said on Monday.

SKKMigas suspended a tender to sell around 400,000 barrels of Senipah condensate that was due to close on Monday, said an SKKMigas official who wished not to be named.

“The tender process is on hold. We aren’t continuing the tender process,” he told Reuters, adding that he was not sure how long the suspension would last.

On Wednesday, regulator chairman Rudi Rubiandini was arrested on graft charges, heightening the uncertainty over energy policy in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, where oil and gas production contributes a fifth of government revenue. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.