Indonesia oil regulator suspends energy tenders amid graft scandal

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy regulator has suspended all oil, condensate and natural gas tenders as it reviews internal procedures after its chairman was caught taking an alleged bribe from an oil trader last week, an agency official said on Monday.

SKKMigas suspended a tender to sell around 400,000 barrels of Senipah condensate that was due to close on Monday, said an SKKMigas official who wished not to be named.

“The tender process is on hold. We aren’t continuing the tender process,” he told Reuters, adding that he was not sure how long the suspension would last.

On Wednesday, regulator chairman Rudi Rubiandini was arrested on graft charges, heightening the uncertainty over energy policy in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, where oil and gas production contributes a fifth of government revenue. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)