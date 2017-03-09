DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 9 An Indonesian court
sentenced former Reuters journalist David Fox to seven months in
prison on Thursday for possession of hashish, less than the
one-year jail term sought by prosecutors, meaning that he can be
released in a few weeks.
Fox was found with just over 10 grams (0.35 oz) of hashish
when police detained him in a bar and raided his home in Sanur,
Bali, in October.
The presiding judge, Erwin Djong, said Fox had received a
lighter sentence than prosecutors had asked for because he had
been cooperative and polite in court and had no prior record.
Fox, who worked for Reuters for two decades until March 2011
and has since been working as an independent consultant, had
admitted possession and said he used hashish to cope with stress
after his work as a journalist, which included covering wars and
natural disasters.
His lawyer, Haposan Sihombing, said Fox accepted the ruling
and that the British national, who was brought up in Zimbabwe,
would return to the United Kingdom after serving the remainder
of his sentence.
Indonesia has strict drug laws and even possession of small
amounts of drugs can incur lengthy jail sentences.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered an
intensification in the war on drugs in the Southeast Asian
country that includes the execution of traffickers.
(Reporting by Bali stringer; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Ed Davies and Nick Macfie)