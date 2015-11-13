FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia crude output seen at about 790,000 bpd in 2015 -official
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia crude output seen at about 790,000 bpd in 2015 -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects its average crude output to be around 790,000 barrels per day in 2015, below a previous target of 825,000 bpd, an energy ministry official said on Friday.

“It’s below target because Cepu peak production is delayed,” upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) deputy chairman Muhammad Zikrullah told reporters.

The Cepu block, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, will reach peak output of 165,000 bpd in January, added Zikrullah, delayed from an earlier peak output target of October. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.