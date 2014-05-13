FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia cuts 2014 crude lifting target to 818,000 bpd
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia cuts 2014 crude lifting target to 818,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has revised down its 2014 crude oil lifting target to 818,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with a previous target of 870,000 bpd, Finance Minister Chatib Basri said.

“Cepu is not yet (fully) operational. It will only commence (full field) operation in November,” Basri said, referring to Indonesia’s biggest crude find in decades. The field is operated by ExxonMobil Corp.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy was once self-sufficient in oil and gas but has been struggling for years to attract investment to halt declining output. It has often missed oil production targets, which have gradually fallen from a peak of around 1.6 million bpd in 1995.

Recent output figures from the former OPEC member show daily production hovering below 800,000 bpd.

Reporting by Nina Kusuma; Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.