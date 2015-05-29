Pertamina offers 1st Banyu Urip crude for June

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina has offered the first cargo of its new Banyu Urip crude for export in June in a tender, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

The 650,000-barrel cargo will load on June 17 from the Banyu Urip marine terminal, it said.

Pertamina is seeking bids for Banyu Urip based on a differential to the Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) in the tender which closes on Monday with bids valid until Wednesday.

ExxonMobil has ramped up output from Banyu Urip, part of the Cepu block in East Java, and is targeting peak output later this year of more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)