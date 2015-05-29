FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pertamina offers 1st Banyu Urip crude for June
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Pertamina offers 1st Banyu Urip crude for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina has offered the first cargo of its new Banyu Urip crude for export in June in a tender, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

The 650,000-barrel cargo will load on June 17 from the Banyu Urip marine terminal, it said.

Pertamina is seeking bids for Banyu Urip based on a differential to the Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) in the tender which closes on Monday with bids valid until Wednesday.

ExxonMobil has ramped up output from Banyu Urip, part of the Cepu block in East Java, and is targeting peak output later this year of more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.