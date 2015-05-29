UPDATE 1-Pertamina offers 1st Banyu Urip crude for June

(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina has offered its first cargo of new Banyu Urip crude for export in June, a tender document showed on Friday.

The 650,000-barrel cargo will load on June 17 from the Banyu Urip marine terminal, according to the document, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Pertamina is seeking bids for Banyu Urip based on a differential to the Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) in the tender which closes on Monday with bids valid until Wednesday.

The price marker for the new grade is 50 cents a barrel below that of ICP Ardjuna, traders said.

ExxonMobil has ramped up output from the Banyu Urip field, part of the Cepu block in East Java, and is targeting peak output later this year of more than 200,000 barrels per day, adding to an already oversupplied crude market.

ExxonMobil likely shipped a Banyu Urip cargo to its refinery in Thailand this month, a trader said. But this could not be independently verified.

The crude has an API gravity of 31.9 degrees and contains 0.33 percent sulphur, according to its assay.

The crude has an API gravity of 31.9 degrees and contains 0.33 percent sulphur, according to its assay.

The Banyu Urip discovery in 2001 was one of the largest in Asia in the last 15 years, but disagreements between the U.S. oil major and Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina slowed its development.