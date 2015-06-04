FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 10:59 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's chief econ minister says does not want rupiah to be too weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s coordinating minister for economics, Sofyan Djalil, said he did not want the rupiah currency to be traded too weakly against the dollar after it slid to a 17-year low on Thursday.

“We don’t want the rupiah to be too weak,” Djalil said, but added that though the rupiah’s exchange rate was fluctuating, it was still safe.

The government will improve matters on the fiscal side by accelerating spending, Djalil said, while Bank Indonesia would manage the monetary side.

The Indonesian rupiah closed at 13,279 to the dollar on Thursday, its weakest since August 1998, during the throes of the Asian financial crisis.

It has weakened more than 6 percent this year to become the worst performing currency in emerging Asia. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
