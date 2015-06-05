FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank says always monitors rupiah
June 5, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank says always monitors rupiah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said it will always monitor the movement of the rupiah exchange rate in the market, which weakened to a fresh 17-year low on Friday, its deputy governor said.

Halim Alamsyah, the deputy governor, told reporters the rupiah depreciated due to rising dollar demand for debt payments as well as market concerns over Greece’s debt crisis.

“The world is also watching for issues on the Fed’s interest rate hike, with the U.S. economy recovering and wages rising,” he added.

The rupiah touched a fresh low of 13,295 per dollar on Friday, weakest since August 1998. It was trading at 13,290 on 0600 GMT.

Reporting Bby Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
