Indonesia c.bank official says rupiah facing "long war"
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank official says rupiah facing "long war"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - An Indonesian central bank official said on Thursday the rupiah is facing “a long war” and that Bank Indonesia doesn’t want the currency to depreciate for too long.

Yoga Affandi, deputy director of economic research and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, also said the central bank would remain vigilant.

“We cannot let the rupiah depreciate on and on,” he said.

The rupiah is emerging Asia’s second worst-performing currency, weakening more than 8 percent so far this year. It hit a 17-year low on Monday. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

