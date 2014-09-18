FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.bank introduces new rules in bid to deepen FX trading
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia c.bank introduces new rules in bid to deepen FX trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday introduced a set of rules for foreign exchange trading in a bid to encourage more derivative trading and deepen the market.

Four new regulations issued on Thursday included changes in the rules for forward or option FX transactions. From now on, all customers doing a transaction above $1 million must provide underlying documentation. Until now, they have only had to provide such a document to roll over a transaction.

Bank Indonesia also is now allowing traders to terminate their futures FX transactions early or unwind the future buying or selling of foreign exchange and to settle the transaction by netting. Previously, this has not been permitted.

“(Deepening the FX market) is one of the weapons that we use to prepare ourselves for the possibility of Fed fund rate hike and the new government’s plan for a fuel price hike,” Tirta Segara, Bank Indonesia spokesman, said at press briefing ahead of Thursday’s release of the rules.

Bank Indonesia especially wants to deepen futures trading, he added.

Spot trading of the rupiah currently dominates Indonesia’s foreign exchange market, and the volume from all trading is much lower than in other countries in the region. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.