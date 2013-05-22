FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Danamon shares tumble 4 pct after DBS approval
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 2:41 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's Bank Danamon shares tumble 4 pct after DBS approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT dropped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, a day after Indonesia gave its approval for Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd to buy a 40 percent stake in the bank.

Bank Danamon traded down 4.17 percent at 5,750 rupiah by 0232 GMT, while DBS shares edged up 0.58 percent at S$17.450.

DBS launched a $7.2 billion takeover bid for all of Danamon last year, but the deal was thrown into limbo when the central bank, Bank Indonesia, announced new guidelines capping single ownership of its banks at 40 percent. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.