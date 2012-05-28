Indonesia bank ownership rule would be counter-productive: DBS CEO

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - A possible bank ownership cap ruling by Indonesia would be counter-productive to the banking industry and would fragment it, the chief executive of DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, said on Monday.

“We need bigger, stronger banks. Our banks in Indonesia, in the global scheme of things, aren’t big enough,” CEO Piyush Gupta told reporters in Jakarta.

“Therefore having an ownership cap is likely to fragment the industry, which is counter-productive because what we really need is to make the industry bigger and stronger,” he said on the sidelines of a conference.

His comments on the industry came after sources told Reuters last week that Indonesia’s central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country’s banks to below 50 percent.

That move could scupper DBS’s about $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.

DBS plans to buy the 67.4 percent stake in Danamon held by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and has offered a 52 percent premium to minority shareholders.

Gupta declined to comment on Danamon and said he was not planning to meet with regulators while in Jakarta on Monday. (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Muralikumar Anantharaman)