Republic of Indonesia seeks bond arrangers for 2016

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has requested bank submissions for next year’s panel of deal arrangers.

The request for proposals, which was sent out last week, is due today.

Indonesia is the only country in the region to have printed in euros or yen this year, having raised $8.2 billion in G3 currencies year to date.

The country’s latest public bond offerings include a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion) 10-year bond in July and a 100 billion yen dual trancher in August. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)