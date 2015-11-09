FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republic of Indonesia seeks bond arrangers for 2016
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Republic of Indonesia seeks bond arrangers for 2016

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has requested bank submissions for next year’s panel of deal arrangers.

The request for proposals, which was sent out last week, is due today.

Indonesia is the only country in the region to have printed in euros or yen this year, having raised $8.2 billion in G3 currencies year to date.

The country’s latest public bond offerings include a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion) 10-year bond in July and a 100 billion yen dual trancher in August. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.