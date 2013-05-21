FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sells 9.35 trln in debt auction, above target
May 21, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia sells 9.35 trln in debt auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 9.35 trillion rupiah ($958.24 million) of conventional government bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the target of 8 trillion rupiah, the debt office at the ministry said.

The ministry sold all of the offered series to help finance its budget deficit this year. The ministry sees this year’s budget deficit widening to 2.0-2.4 percent from an initial estimate of 1.65 percent.

Total bids were 13.577 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 4.21 percent for 1-year T-bills.

The largest economy in Southeast Asia aims to raise 60.45 trillion rupiah in the second quarter of the year, after selling 54.02 trillion rupiah in the previous quarter.

$1 = 9757.5000 Indonesian rupiahs Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

