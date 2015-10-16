S&P warns of defaults after Indonesia telecoms firm seeks debt restructuring

* Mobile phone retailer Trikomsel to meet bondholders

* Experts see more debt restructurings, asset sales

* Firms struggle with weaker earnings, cash flows

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s warned on Friday of potential defaults by Indonesian firms after mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk prepared to meet lenders to restructure around $155 million of debt.

Trikomsel said earlier this week it may restructure S$215 million in outstanding bonds, which S&P said would be the first of its kind in Singapore’s bond market since the global financial crisis.

Jakarta-based Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said the restructuring was necessary as the rupiah’s decline against the U.S. dollar and the slowdown in Indonesia’s economy had resulted in “substantially weakened earnings and significantly reduced cash flow”.

In a report, S&P said other companies are also facing “much eroded balance sheets at a time of slower growth (which) could trigger additional defaults or proactive debt restructuring over the next 12-18 months”.

“A default in Singapore’s local currency corporate bond market is so rare that investors will keenly watch the outcome of Trikomsel’s potential debt restructuring,” said S&P credit analyst Xavier Jean.

Several Indonesian firms are struggling with debt in an economy that is growing at its weakest in six years, and where unemployment is rising and consumer spending is falling.

A slump in global commodity prices has dealt an additional blow to resource firms, while the weak rupiah - the second-worst performing currency among emerging Asian markets this year - has made it harder for companies to service their U.S. dollar debt.

Instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk , which has about $1.2 billion of debt denominated in foreign currencies, has said it will hedge 20 percent of its net exposure.

“We would expect to see more debt restructurings and distressed asset sales down the road for Indonesia,” said Jacqueline Chan, Singapore-based partner at law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors at this point in time, both local and global. But I don’t think this will last forever.”