FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia launches $2.5 billion in debt offering
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Indonesia launches $2.5 billion in debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia launched a bigger-than-expected sale of $2.5 billion worth of sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt on Tuesday in a move to take advantage of lower yields following its promotion to investment grade status, market sources said.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy increased the size of its new 10-year debt offering to $2 billion from initial estimates of $1.5 billion. The coupon on the bond is 3.85 percent. Final pricing is imminent. Initial estimates had the bond at 4.05 percent, according to sources cited by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

In addition the country launched for sale an additional $500 million of an existing 5.25 percent 30-year bond maturing Jan. 17, 2042, at a secondary market price of $104.636, with a yield of 4.95 percent. According to bankers cited by IFR, initial guidance for the 30-year bond is at a price of $104.125, or a yield of 4.982 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.