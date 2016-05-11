FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia plans to buy Airbus A400M military transport planes-minister
#Industrials
May 11, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Indonesia plans to buy Airbus A400M military transport planes-minister

Kanupriya Kapoor, Randy Fabi

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to purchase some Airbus A400M military transport aircraft, the defence minister told Reuters on Wednesday, in a potential boost to Europe’s largest defence project.

“I have a plan to buy A400s from Europe ... but just a small number. There is no need to buy many,” Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said without elaborating.

Airbus’ A400M has been marred by development delays and cost overruns. One of the planes crashed in Spain a year ago killing four crew members and leading some countries to ground the troop and cargo carrier.

Ryacudu also said the government agreed to buy eight Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets this year, but added the price was still being negotiated.

Indonesia had initially planned to buy around a dozen of the Russian jets to replace its ageing Northrop F-5 fighters, and supplement a fleet of 16 Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 fighters that form the backbone of its air force.

Additional reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
