Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro LNG project ships first cargo

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Donggi-Senoro liquefied natural gas (LNG) project shipped its first LNG cargo on Sunday, the project’s biggest shareholder Mitsubishi Corp said.

The $2.9 billion project, with LNG production capacity of 2 million-tonne-per-year (mtpa), is one of several major gas infrastructure projects that the country hopes will meet mushrooming energy demands at home and around the region.

LNG plant operations started on June 24, and the first LNG shipment was made to Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina’s Arun LNG receiving terminal, Mitsubishi, which holds around 45 percent of the project, said in a statement.

The second cargo shipment is scheduled for mid-August, it added.

Other shareholders in the project include South Korea’s Kogas, Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional and Pertamina.

Donggi-Senoro has contracts to supply 1 mtpa of LNG to Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, 300,000 tonnes per year to Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc and 700,000 tonnes per year to Kogas. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)