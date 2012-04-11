FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya issues tsunami warning after Indonesia quake
April 11, 2012

Kenya issues tsunami warning after Indonesia quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 11 (Reuters) - Kenya issued a tsunami warning along its Indian Ocean coastline after a powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia on Wednesday.

“The government of Kenya has consequently issued a tsunami warning for the people living along the Kenyan coastline,” Esther Murugi, the minister of state for special programmes said in a statement.

“The water levels are expected to rise up to 2 to 3 metres in areas of Malindi, Lamu, up to Kiunga while in Kilifi, Mombasa up to Shimoni, the levels are expected to rise up to 2 metres,” she said. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Macharia and Patrick Graham)

