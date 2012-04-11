Indonesia port open after quake, India's Chennai closes

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s port in Banda Aceh remained open after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday, while India’s Chennai port shut due to a tsunami watch issued for the whole Indian Ocean, two port authority officials said.

The quake struck 308 miles (500 km) southwest of the city of Banda Aceh, on the northern tip of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, at a depth of 20.5 miles, the U.S. Geological survey said. (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)