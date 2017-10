WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center canceled its tsunami watch for the Indian Ocean on Wednesday hours after a massive 8.6-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks struck off Aceh, Indonesia.

“Level readings now indicate that the threat has diminished or is over for most areas,” the agency’s bulletin said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)