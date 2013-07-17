FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia May retail sales growth slows to 8.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 17, 2013 / 3:57 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia May retail sales growth slows to 8.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales growth in May slowed to 8.6 percent year-on-year compared to a revised 10.0 percent in April due to lower sales of food, beverages and tobacco, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Pressure on retail prices in Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to rise over the next two to three months due to the Muslim fasting month and a fuel price hike.

“(Retail sales growth) is expected to keep slowing in June 2013 due to the decline in sales, especially in Jakarta,” Bank Indonesia said in its survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities.

The central bank expects pressure on prices to ease in the next six months as consumption returns to normal after the fasting month.

Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi & Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.