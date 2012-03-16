Indonesia Feb domestic car sales rise 24.2 pct y/y from 3.2 pct in Jan

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia domestic car sales grew stronger in February, up 24.2 percent from a year earlier as compared to 3.2 percent growth in January, data from the Indonesia Automotive Manufacturer Industry (GAIKINDO) showed on Friday. Sales in February stood at 86,407 cars , led by Toyota, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi, Suzuki , and Nissan, according to Gaikindo. The association also revised January sales to 76,365 cars. Domestic car sales, an indicator of consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, are supported by a growing middle class and a low lending rate. Indonesia will limit the size of housing loans and set minimum down payments for auto purchases as it seeks to prevent potential price bubbles and excessive lending growth, the central bank said on Friday. Below is sales volume of domestic cars with revisions, according to Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Feb 86,407 13.2 24.2 Jan 76,365* -4.9 3.2 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3 May 61,053 0.5 0.9 Apr 60,726 -26.1 -6.9 Mar 82,163 18.1 25.3 Feb 69,589 -5.9 25.0 Jan 73,987 5.6 40.0 *official revisions (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)