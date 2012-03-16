FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Feb domestic car sales rise 24.2 pct y/y from 3.2 pct in Jan
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 16, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia Feb domestic car sales rise 24.2 pct y/y from 3.2 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia domestic car
sales grew stronger in February, up 24.2 percent from a year
earlier as compared to 3.2 percent growth in January, data from
the Indonesia Automotive Manufacturer Industry (GAIKINDO) showed
on Friday.	
    Sales in February stood at 86,407 cars , led by
Toyota, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi, Suzuki
, and Nissan, according to Gaikindo. The
association also revised January sales to 76,365 cars.	
    Domestic car sales, an indicator of consumption in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, are supported by a growing
middle class and a low lending rate.	
    Indonesia will limit the size of housing loans and set
minimum down payments for auto purchases as it seeks to prevent
potential price bubbles and excessive lending growth, the
central bank said on Friday. 	
    Below is sales volume of domestic cars with revisions,
according to Gaikindo.    	
 Month  Volume      m/m    y/y
        (cars)             
 Feb    86,407      13.2   24.2
 Jan    76,365*     -4.9   3.2
                           
 Dec    80,325      18.7   14.7
 Nov    67,655      -21.6  -2.3
 Oct    86,345      8.2    24.8
 Sep    79,832      8.9    62.4
 Aug    73,279      -17.7  13.2
 Jul    89,056      26.9   23.5
 Jun    70,154      14.9   -0.3
 May    61,053      0.5    0.9
 Apr    60,726      -26.1  -6.9
 Mar    82,163      18.1   25.3
 Feb    69,589      -5.9   25.0
 Jan    73,987      5.6    40.0
 *official revisions	
	
 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.