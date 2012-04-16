FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia car sales rise 6.8 pct y/y in March
April 16, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia car sales rise 6.8 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales
growth, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, slowed to 6.8 percent in March from a year ago,
industry data showed on Monday.	
    Sales growth was 24.2 percent in February from a year
earlier. First quarter sales growth was 11 percent.	
    March saw 87,761 car sales, led by Toyota, Daihatsu
, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, and Nissan
, the data from the Indonesia Automotive Manufacturer
Association (Gaikindo) showed.   	
    Domestic car sales are being supported by a young and
growing middle class, and low lending rates.	
    Below is a table of sales volume, based on Gaikindo data.	
 Month  Volume  m/m    y/y
        (cars)         
 Mar    87,761    1.6   6.8
 Feb    86,407   13.2  24.2
 Jan    76,365   -4.9   3.2
                           
 Dec    80,325   18.7  14.7
 Nov    67,655  -21.6  -2.3
 Oct    86,345    8.2  24.8
 Sep    79,832    8.9  62.4
 Aug    73,279  -17.7  13.2
 Jul    89,056   26.9  23.5
 Jun    70,154   14.9  -0.3
 May    61,053    0.5   0.9
 Apr    60,726  -26.1  -6.9
 Mar    82,163   18.1  25.3
   	
      	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

