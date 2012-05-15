FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia y/y car sales spike 43 pct on Japan tsunami effect
May 15, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia y/y car sales spike 43 pct on Japan tsunami effect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales,
an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, spiked 43.4 percent in April from a year ago when
Japan's earthquake and tsunami caused a sharp drop in sales.	
    Sales reached 87,079 cars in April, led by Japanese
automakers Toyota, Daihatsu, and Mitsubishi
, data from Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers
Association (Gaikindo) showed on Tuesday.	
    Last year the country sold 60,726 cars in April because of
parts shortages from Japan after its devastating March quake and
tsunami.	
    Auto sales growth in Indonesia is driven by a rising middle
class and low interest rates.	
    Indonesia's government announced earlier this month it will
halt indefinitely a plan to restrict subsidised fuel use based
on vehicle year and engine size. 	
    Indonesia in March  set new minimum down payments for
housing loans and auto purchases to prevent price bubbles and
excessive lending in the country. 	
    Below is a table of sales volumes, based on Gaikindo data.  
 	
 Month  Volume  m/m    y/y
        (cars)         
 Apr    87,079   -0.8  43.4
 Mar    87,761    1.6   6.8
 Feb    86,407   13.2  24.2
 Jan    76,365   -4.9   3.2
                           
 Dec    80,325   18.7  14.7
 Nov    67,655  -21.6  -2.3
 Oct    86,345    8.2  24.8
 Sep    79,832    8.9  62.4
 Aug    73,279  -17.7  13.2
 Jul    89,056   26.9  23.5
 Jun    70,154   14.9  -0.3
 May    61,053    0.5   0.9
 Apr    60,726  -26.1  -6.9
 	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

