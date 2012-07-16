Indonesia June car sales rise 45 pct y/y to record high

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales rose 45 percent in June from a year ago to a monthly record of 101,743 cars, the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) said on Monday. The figure compared to year-on-year growth in May of 56.5 percent. Sales volumes were up 6.5 percent on a monthly basis, after authorities imposed a new down payment requirement which came into effect on June 15. Car sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, are being driven by a growing middle class and record low interest rates. In the first six months of the year sales volumes reached 535,270 cars, said the association, which said Toyota, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi led sales. Bank Indonesia on Thursday said bank loans in May grew 26.3 percent with consumer loans up 20.3 percent against 20.5 percent in April. Below is a table of car sales in 2011/2012 according to Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Jun 101,743 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.7 56.5 Apr* 87,079 -0.7 43.5 Mar* 87,761 1.7 7.0 Feb* 86,482 13.2 24.3 Jan* 76,442 -4.8 3.3 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3 *official revisions (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)