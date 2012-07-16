FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia June car sales rise 45 pct y/y to record high
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 16, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia June car sales rise 45 pct y/y to record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales
rose 45 percent in June from a year ago to a monthly record of
101,743 cars, the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association
(Gaikindo) said on Monday.
    The figure compared to year-on-year growth in May of 56.5
percent. Sales volumes were up 6.5 percent on a monthly basis,
after authorities imposed a new down payment requirement which
came into effect on June 15.
    Car sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, are being driven by a growing middle
class and record low interest rates.
    In the first six months of the year sales volumes reached
535,270 cars, said the association, which said Toyota,
Daihatsu and Mitsubishi led sales.
    Bank Indonesia on Thursday said bank loans in May grew 26.3
percent with consumer loans up 20.3 percent against 20.5 percent
in April.
    Below is a table of car sales in 2011/2012 according to
Gaikindo:     
 Month    Volume    m/m   y/y
          (cars)         
 Jun     101,743    6.5  45.0
 May      95,541    9.7  56.5
 Apr*     87,079   -0.7  43.5
 Mar*     87,761    1.7   7.0
 Feb*     86,482   13.2  24.3
 Jan*     76,442   -4.8   3.3
                             
 Dec      80,325   18.7  14.7
 Nov      67,655  -21.6  -2.3
 Oct      86,345    8.2  24.8
 Sep      79,832    8.9  62.4
 Aug      73,279  -17.7  13.2
 Jul      89,056   26.9  23.5
 Jun      70,154   14.9  -0.3
    *official revisions
    

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.