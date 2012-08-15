FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 15, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's July car sales post slower growth at 15 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales
grew at a slower pace in July at 15.1 percent from a year ago
compared to 45 percent a month earlier, data from the Indonesian
Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) showed on Wednesday.
    Domestic car sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy are
driven by a growing middle class and record low interest rates
and are a key indicator of private consumption.
    Sales volumes in July stood at 102,512 cars, up 0.8 percent
on a monthly basis, the data showed.
    "They (car dealers) will stock up for Eid al-Fitr from
June," said Adrian Joezer, an analyst at Mandiri Sekuritas, to
explain why there was a spike in growth last month for the end
of the Ramadan holy period.
    According to Indonesia's largest car distributor, PT Astra
International Tbk, sales were led by Toyota,
Daihatsu and Suzuki.
    Indonesia posted stronger-than-expected economic growth at
6.4 percent in the second quarter, boosted by rising investment
and strong domestic consumption.
    The central bank last Thursday kept its policy rate at a
record low 5.75 percent as the rate remained consistent with
inflationary pressures.
    Below is a table of car sales in 2011-2012 according to
Gaikindo:
    
 Month     Volume    m/m    y/y
           (cars)         
 Jul      102,512    0.8   15.1
 Jun      101,743    6.5   45.0
 May       95,541    9.7   56.5
 Apr       87,079   -0.7   43.5
 Mar       87,761    1.7    7.0
 Feb       86,482   13.2   24.3
 Jan       76,442   -4.8    3.3
                               
 Dec       80,325   18.7   14.7
 Nov       67,655  -21.6   -2.3
 Oct       86,345    8.2   24.8
 Sep       79,832    8.9   62.4
 Aug       73,279  -17.7   13.2
 Jul       89,056   26.9   23.5
    

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Matt
Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
