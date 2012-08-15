Indonesia's July car sales post slower growth at 15 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales grew at a slower pace in July at 15.1 percent from a year ago compared to 45 percent a month earlier, data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) showed on Wednesday. Domestic car sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy are driven by a growing middle class and record low interest rates and are a key indicator of private consumption. Sales volumes in July stood at 102,512 cars, up 0.8 percent on a monthly basis, the data showed. "They (car dealers) will stock up for Eid al-Fitr from June," said Adrian Joezer, an analyst at Mandiri Sekuritas, to explain why there was a spike in growth last month for the end of the Ramadan holy period. According to Indonesia's largest car distributor, PT Astra International Tbk, sales were led by Toyota, Daihatsu and Suzuki. Indonesia posted stronger-than-expected economic growth at 6.4 percent in the second quarter, boosted by rising investment and strong domestic consumption. The central bank last Thursday kept its policy rate at a record low 5.75 percent as the rate remained consistent with inflationary pressures. Below is a table of car sales in 2011-2012 according to Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Jul 102,512 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,743 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.7 56.5 Apr 87,079 -0.7 43.5 Mar 87,761 1.7 7.0 Feb 86,482 13.2 24.3 Jan 76,442 -4.8 3.3 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Matt Driskill)