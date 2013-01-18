Indonesia auto sales surge 25 pct y/y in 2012

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sales of vehicles in Indonesia soared 25 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, supported by growing middle class consumers and relatively low interest rates, data from the industry showed on Friday. Total sales were 1.1 million vehicles, surpassing the industry's initial target of 1.08 million cars in 2012. While sales in December grew at a slower pace, up 11.4 percent on an annual basis from 53.3 percent a month earlier. According to data from PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's biggest auto distributor firm, sales in 2012 were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp . Bank Indonesia on Jan. 10 kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 5.75 percent to support growth amid uncertain global economic. The G20 economy is seen to expand 6.3 percent growth last year. Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov* 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct* 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep* 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul* 102,511 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.6 56.5 Apr* 87,144 -0.9 43.5 Mar* 87,917 1.7 7.0 Feb* 86,486 13.2 24.3 Jan 76,427 -4.9 3.3 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 * Official revision (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anand Basu)