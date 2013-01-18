FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales surge 25 pct y/y in 2012
#Asia
January 18, 2013 / 6:09 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia auto sales surge 25 pct y/y in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sales of vehicles in Indonesia
soared 25 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, supported by
growing middle class consumers and relatively low interest
rates, data from the industry showed on Friday.
    Total sales were 1.1 million vehicles, surpassing the
industry's initial target of 1.08 million cars in 2012. While
sales in December grew at a slower pace, up 11.4 percent on an
annual basis from 53.3 percent a month earlier.
    According to data from PT Astra International Tbk,
Indonesia's biggest auto distributor firm, sales in 2012 were
led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
.
    Bank Indonesia on Jan. 10 kept its benchmark rate unchanged
at 5.75 percent to support growth amid uncertain global
economic.
    The G20 economy is seen to expand 6.3 percent growth last
year.
    Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on 
Gaikindo data.    

 Month     Volume    m/m    y/y 
           (cars)          
 Dec       89,456  -13.7   11.4
 Nov*     103,703   -2.9   53.3 
 Oct*     106,754    4.6   23.6 
 Sep*     102,100   33.6   27.9  
 Aug       76,445  -25.4    4.3 
 Jul*     102,511    0.8   15.1 
 Jun      101,746    6.5   45.0 
 May       95,541    9.6   56.5 
 Apr*      87,144   -0.9   43.5 
 Mar*      87,917    1.7    7.0 
 Feb*      86,486   13.2   24.3 
 Jan       76,427   -4.9    3.3 
                                
 Dec       80,325   18.7   14.7 
 Nov       67,655  -21.6   -2.3 

    * Official revision

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anand Basu)

