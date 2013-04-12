FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia March auto sales up 9.1 y/y, but slows from Feb
April 12, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia March auto sales up 9.1 y/y, but slows from Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Auto sales in Indonesia, an
indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, rose 9.1 percent in March on an annual basis but slowed
from February's 19.4 percent, industry data showed on Friday.
    Total sales were 95,936 vehicles, down 7 percent from a
month earlier due to falling sales of Suzuki. Toyota
, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi led the
market in March, according to data from the Indonesia Automotive
Industry Association (Gaikindo).    
    Auto sales remain strong despite new down payment
requirement for auto purchases, which aimed to push down loan
growth.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data. 
Month     Volume    m/m    y/y  
          (cars)    pct    pct   
Mar       95,936   -7.1    9.1 
Feb      103,269    6.8   19.4
Jan       96,656    8.0   26.5   
Dec       89,456  -13.7   11.4 
Nov      103,703   -2.9   53.3  
Oct      106,754    4.6   23.6  
Sep      102,100   33.6   27.9   
Aug       76,445  -25.4    4.3  
Jul      102,511    0.8   15.1  
Jun      101,746    6.5   45.0  
May       95,541    9.6   56.5  
Apr       87,144   -0.9   43.5  
Mar       87,917    1.7    7.0  

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by
Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
