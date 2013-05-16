FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's auto sales surge in April on robust economy
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 16, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's auto sales surge in April on robust economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's auto sales jumped
17.3 percent in April from a year ago, industry data showed on
Thursday, buoyed by a robust economy and ahead of government
plans to raise fuel prices this year.
    There were 102,199 vehicles sold in the G20 economy, showing
strong demand after sales fell 7 percent on a monthly basis in
March. 
    Toyota, Daihatsu and Suzuki led
the market in April.
    Japan's second biggest auto manufacturer, Nissan, reported a
26.5 percent decline in sales due to a temporary shortfall in
supplies.
    Gross domestic product grew 6.02 percent in the first
quarter of the year, below Bank Indonesia's target of 6.2
percent, due to a slow down in private consumption and low
investment.
    For graphic of GDP, vehicle sales 
    link.reuters.com/bam85s
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data. 
Month     Volume    m/m    y/y  
          (cars)    pct    pct   
Apr      102,199    6.5   17.3
Mar*      95,935   -7.1    9.1 
Feb      103,269    6.8   19.4
Jan*      96,705    8.1   26.5   
Dec       89,456  -13.7   11.4 
Nov      103,703   -2.9   53.3  
Oct      106,754    4.6   23.6  
Sep      102,100   33.6   27.9   
Aug       76,445  -25.4    4.3  
Jul      102,511    0.8   15.1  
Jun      101,746    6.5   45.0  
May       95,541    9.6   56.5  
Apr       87,144   -0.9   43.5  
*official revisions
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.