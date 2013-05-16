Indonesia's auto sales surge in April on robust economy

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's auto sales jumped 17.3 percent in April from a year ago, industry data showed on Thursday, buoyed by a robust economy and ahead of government plans to raise fuel prices this year. There were 102,199 vehicles sold in the G20 economy, showing strong demand after sales fell 7 percent on a monthly basis in March. Toyota, Daihatsu and Suzuki led the market in April. Japan's second biggest auto manufacturer, Nissan, reported a 26.5 percent decline in sales due to a temporary shortfall in supplies. Gross domestic product grew 6.02 percent in the first quarter of the year, below Bank Indonesia's target of 6.2 percent, due to a slow down in private consumption and low investment. For graphic of GDP, vehicle sales link.reuters.com/bam85s Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) pct pct Apr 102,199 6.5 17.3 Mar* 95,935 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,269 6.8 19.4 Jan* 96,705 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.6 56.5 Apr 87,144 -0.9 43.5 *official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Miral Fahmy)