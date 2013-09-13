FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales rise 1.98 pct y/y in August
#Asia
September 13, 2013

Indonesia auto sales rise 1.98 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Annual growth of Indonesia's
auto sales slowed sharply in August, compared to the previous
month, industry data showed on Friday.
    A total of 77,961 vehicles were sold in August, when
production fell during the Muslim fasting month. The growth was
just 1.98 percent on an annual basis and was led by Toyota Motor
Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co
Ltd. 
    The association of auto manufacturers, Gaikindo, estimated
September sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy would
rebound on a monthly basis, following the normal production
days.
    Auto sales is one of key indicators of domestic consumption,
which accounts for more than 50 percent of the G20 economy. 
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
 Month   Volume    m/m     y/y
 Aug      77,961  -30.50    1.98
 Jul*    112,180     7.6     9.4
 Jun     104,265     4.7     2.5
 May      99,568    -2.6     4.2
 Apr     102,198     6.5    17.3
 Mar      95,934    -7.1     9.1
 Feb     103,267     6.8    19.4
 Jan      96,703     8.1    26.5
 Dec      89,456   -13.7    11.4
 Nov     103,703    -2.9    53.3
 Oct     106,754     4.6    23.6
 Sep     102,100    33.6    27.9
 Aug      76,445   -25.4     4.3
  * revised Gaikindo data

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Supriya Kurane)

