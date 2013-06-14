FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's auto sales slowed sharply in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 14, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's auto sales slowed sharply in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Growth in Indonesian auto sales
dropped in May from the previous month due to a labour strike
which disrupted production, industry data showed on Friday.
    A total of 99,568 vehicles were sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in May, up 4.2 percent from a year ago compared
to April's 17.3 percent rise.
    However, sales fell 2.6 percent on a monthly basis.
    The lower growth also comes ahead of expected fuel price
increases.
    In May, Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp led the market.
    Auto sales are an important indicator of domestic
consumption, which accounts for about 50 percent of the G20
economy.
    The central bank on Thursday unexpectedly hiked its
benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent on rising concern
over inflation expectations.
        
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data. 
Month     Volume    m/m    y/y  
          (cars)    pct    pct   
May       99,568   -2.6    4.2
Apr*     102,198    6.5   17.3
Mar*      95,934   -7.1    9.1 
Feb*     103,267    6.8   19.4
Jan*      96,703    8.1   26.5   
Dec       89,456  -13.7   11.4 
Nov      103,703   -2.9   53.3  
Oct      106,754    4.6   23.6  
Sep      102,100   33.6   27.9   
Aug       76,445  -25.4    4.3  
Jul      102,511    0.8   15.1  
Jun      101,746    6.5   45.0  
May       95,541    9.6   56.5  
*official revisions
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.