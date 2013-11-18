FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales slow in October, driven by Nissan
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 18, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia auto sales slow in October, driven by Nissan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Annual growth of auto sales in
Indonesia slowed sharply in October, driven by a significant
decline in domestic purchases of Nissan cars, industry data
(Gaikindo) showed on Monday.
    Sales grew 4.95 percent year-on-year, compared with 13.54
percent the previous month, led by Toyota Motor Corp,
Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi.
    The association reported a 45.8 percent drop on Nissan's
monthly sales to 3,499 vehicles in October. Overall
month-on-month sales fell 3.35 percent to 112,038 vehicles.
    The industry group said it expected auto sales in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy to steady next year, as high interest
rates and a weak rupiah pressure demand.
    Bank Indonesia this month took the market by surprise when
it hiked its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points,
due to growing concerns over the country's large current-account
deficit.
    Auto sales is a key indicator of domestic consumption, which
accounts for around half of the G20 economy.
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
  Month    Volume      m/m      y/y
 Oct        112,038    -3.35     4.95
 Sep        115,921    48.69    13.54
 Aug         77,961   -30.50     1.98
 Jul        112,180      7.6      9.4
 Jun        104,265      4.7      2.5
 May         99,568     -2.6      4.2
 Apr        102,198      6.5     17.3
 Mar         95,934     -7.1      9.1
 Feb        103,267      6.8     19.4
 Jan         96,703      8.1     26.5
 2012                         
 Dec         89,456    -13.7     11.4
 Nov        103,703     -2.9     53.3
 Oct        106,754      4.6     23.6
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
