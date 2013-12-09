Indonesia auto sales rise 7.75 pct y/y in Nov

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia grew faster in November, compared with a year ago, driven by demand for new, cheap models, industry data (Gaikindo) showed on Monday. Sales in November totaled 111,740 vehilces, up 7.75 percent from a year earlier, compared with 4.95 percent in October, and were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , and Suzuki Motor Corp. Overall month-on-month sales fell 0.27 percent. The association of auto manufacturers, Gaikindo, expects to reach its 2013 target for sales of 1.25 million units. Auto sales is a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for around half of the G20 economy. Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y Nov 111,740 -0.27 7.75 Oct 112,038 -3.35 4.95 Sep 115,921 48.69 13.54 Aug 77,961 -30.50 1.98 Jul 112,180 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Simon Cameron-Moore)