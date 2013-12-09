FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales rise 7.75 pct y/y in Nov
December 9, 2013

Indonesia auto sales rise 7.75 pct y/y in Nov

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
grew faster in November, compared with a year ago, driven by
demand for new, cheap models, industry data (Gaikindo) showed on
Monday.    
    Sales in November totaled 111,740 vehilces, up 7.75 percent
from a year earlier, compared with 4.95 percent in October, and
were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
, and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    Overall month-on-month sales fell 0.27 percent.
    The association of auto manufacturers, Gaikindo, expects to
reach its 2013 target for sales of 1.25 million units.
    Auto sales is a key indicator of domestic consumption, which
accounts for around half of the G20 economy.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
   Month     Volume     m/m       y/y
 Nov         111,740     -0.27      7.75
 Oct         112,038     -3.35      4.95
 Sep         115,921     48.69     13.54
 Aug          77,961    -30.50      1.98
 Jul         112,180       7.6       9.4
 Jun         104,265       4.7       2.5
 May          99,568      -2.6       4.2
 Apr         102,198       6.5      17.3
 Mar          95,934      -7.1       9.1
 Feb         103,267       6.8      19.4
 Jan          96,703       8.1      26.5
 Dec          89,456     -13.7      11.4
 Nov         103,703      -2.9      53.3
  

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Simon
Cameron-Moore)

