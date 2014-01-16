FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales rise 9.20 pct y/y in Dec
#Asia
January 16, 2014

Indonesia auto sales rise 9.20 pct y/y in Dec

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's auto sales grew at a
faster annual pace in December than the two previous months,
data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Thursday.
    For 2013, a total of 1.2 million vehicles were sold in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, 100,000 more than the previous
year.   
    December sales were 9.20 percent higher than a year earlier,
even though Indonesian interest rates rose sharply during 2013.
December sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd, and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    During December, overall month-on-month sales fell 12.65
percent. 
    Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for around half of the economy's gross domestic
product.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 Dec           97,691    -12.65      9.20
 Nov         111,841*     -0.18      7.85
 Oct          112,038     -3.35      4.95
 Sep          115,921     48.69     13.54
 Aug           77,961    -30.50      1.98
 Jul          112,180       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,265       4.7       2.5
 May           99,568      -2.6       4.2
 Apr          102,198       6.5      17.3
 Mar           95,934      -7.1       9.1
 Feb          103,267       6.8      19.4
 Jan           96,703       8.1      26.5
 Dec           89,456     -13.7      11.4
  
 *Revision made by Gaikindo

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

