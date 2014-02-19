FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Jan auto sales growth slows to 7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 19, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia Jan auto sales growth slows to 7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual auto sales
grew at a slower pace in January  compared with the previous
month, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on
Wednesday.       
    January sales were 7 percent higher than a year earlier, led
by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd,
and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    However, on a monthly basis, sales surged 5.94 percent,
against a 12.65 percent drop in December, but Gaikindo did not
provide details.
    Auto sales are a key indicator of the strength of domestic
consumption, which accounts for around half of the country's
gross domestic product.
    For 2013, a total of 1.2 million vehicles were sold in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, 100,000 more than the previous
year.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 Jan          103,497      5.94      7.00
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691    -12.65      9.20
 Nov          111,841     -0.18      7.85
 Oct*         112,039     -3.35      4.95
 Sep*         115,974     48.69     13.54
 Aug*          77,964    -30.50      1.98
 Jul*         112,178       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,268       4.7       2.5
 May*          99,697      -2.6       4.2
 Apr*         102,257       6.5      17.3
 Mar*          95,996      -7.1       9.1
 Feb*         103,278       6.8      19.4
 Jan*          96,718       8.1      26.5
  * official revisions made by Gaikindo
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.