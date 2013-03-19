FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Feb auto sales rise 19 pct on year
March 19, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia Feb auto sales rise 19 pct on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia, an
indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, grew 19.4 percent in February from a year earlier, a
slower pace than January, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Auto sales have continued to post strong growth this year
after a record 2012, as consumers take advantage of rising wages
and low interest rates. Sales surged 27 percent in January.
    A total of 103,269 cars were sold in the country last month,
led by Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Daihatsu
, according to data from the Indonesia Automotive 
Industry Association (Gaikindo). 
    Sales rose 6.8 percent in February on a monthly basis.
    Some analysts have forecast double-digit growth in 2013
after a jump of 25 percent to 1.1 million vehicles last year,
despite new down payment requirements for auto purchases which
were aimed at pushing down loan growth.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data. 
Month     Volume    m/m    y/y  
          (cars)    pct    pct   
Feb      103,269   6.8    19.4
Jan       96,656    8.0   26.5   
 Dec      89,456  -13.7   11.4 
Nov      103,703   -2.9   53.3  
Oct      106,754    4.6   23.6  
Sep      102,100   33.6   27.9   
Aug       76,445  -25.4    4.3  
Jul      102,511    0.8   15.1  
Jun      101,746    6.5   45.0  
May       95,541    9.6   56.5  
Apr       87,144   -0.9   43.5  
 Mar      87,917    1.7    7.0  
Feb       86,486   13.2   24.3  
Jan       76,427   -4.9    3.3  

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

