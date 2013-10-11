FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales rise 13.54 pct y/y in Sept
October 11, 2013 / 4:27 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia auto sales rise 13.54 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Annual growth of Indonesia's
auto sales rebounded in September after falling in August during
the Moslem fasting month, industry data showed on Friday.
    A total of 115,921 vehicles were sold in September, up 13.54
percent on an annual basis, led by Toyota Motor Corp,
Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    Data from the Association of Auto Manufacturers (Gaikindo) 
showed that 8,500 low-cost green cars (LCGC) were sold in
September following the granting of a tax exemption for such
cars from June. 
    It estimated October sales in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy would ease slightly.
    
    Indonesia Inflation, rates 
    link.reuters.com/nef95s 
    
    Indonesia GDP, motorcycle sales, car sales
    link.reuters.com/bam85s
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
 Month   Volume    m/m     y/y
 Sep     115,921   48.69   13.54
 Aug      77,961  -30.50    1.98
 Jul     112,180     7.6     9.4
 Jun     104,265     4.7     2.5
 May      99,568    -2.6     4.2
 Apr     102,198     6.5    17.3
 Mar      95,934    -7.1     9.1
 Feb     103,267     6.8    19.4
 Jan      96,703     8.1    26.5
 Dec      89,456   -13.7    11.4
 Nov     103,703    -2.9    53.3
 Oct     106,754     4.6    23.6
 Sep     102,100    33.6    27.9
  

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
