Indonesia's Sept auto sales fall 9.4 pct on-year
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 9, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Sept auto sales fall 9.4 pct on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia in
September fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier, data from
industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday.
    However, sales rose 2.8 percent on monthly basis to 93,038
units.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357      +2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711      +6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728      +5.8     +24.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
