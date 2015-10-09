Indonesia's Sept auto sales fall 9.4 pct on-year

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia in September fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday. However, sales rose 2.8 percent on monthly basis to 93,038 units. Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 +6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 +5.8 +24.1 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)