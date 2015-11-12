FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Oct auto sales fall 16.2 pct year-on-year - association
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 12, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Oct auto sales fall 16.2 pct year-on-year - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 16.2 percent in October from a year earlier, data from
industry association Gaikindo showed on Thursday.
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 5.1 percent after a rise of
2.8 percent in September, to 88,325 units.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 October       88,325      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357      +2.6      -6.0
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.