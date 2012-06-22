FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia May car sales rise 56.5 pct y/y - assoc
June 22, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia May car sales rise 56.5 pct y/y - assoc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales
rose 56.5 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest growth in
8 months in a rebound from low sales last year after a tsunami
hit Japan, industry data showed on Friday.
    Sales in May stood at 95,541 cars, compared to 61,053 cars a
year earlier, led by Toyota, Daihatsu,
Mitsubishi and Suzuki, said the Indonesian
automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo).
    On a monthly basis sales grew 9.7 percent from April.
    Car sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, are being driven by a growing middle
class and record low interest rates, though sales could be
dampened by new rules requiring an increase in down payments
from this month.
    Below is a table of car sales in 2011/2012 according to
Gaikindo:    
  
 Month   Volume    m/m   y/y
         (cars)         
 May     95,541    9.7  56.5
 Apr     87,079   -0.8  43.4
 Mar     87,761    1.6   6.8
 Feb     86,407   13.2  24.2
 Jan     76,365   -4.9   3.2
                            
 Dec     80,325   18.7  14.7
 Nov     67,655  -21.6  -2.3
 Oct     86,345    8.2  24.8
 Sep     79,832    8.9  62.4
 Aug     73,279  -17.7  13.2
 Jul     89,056   26.9  23.5
 Jun     70,154   14.9  -0.3
 May     61,053    0.5   0.9
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
