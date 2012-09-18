FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia car sales grow 4.2 pct y/y in Aug
September 18, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia car sales grow 4.2 pct y/y in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic car sales
grew 4.2 percent in August from a year ago, the slowest pace of
growth since January, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    August sales were 76,373 cars, compared to a record 102,512
cars a month earlier, according to data from the Indonesia
Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). 
    The drop came as there were fewer working days in August
because of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, and also because of a
requirement for higher downpayments, said Akhmad Nurcahyadi, an
analyst at BNI Securities.    
    According to Indonesia's largest auto distributor firm PT
Astra International Tbk, sales were led by Toyota
, Daihatsu and Suzuki.
    Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, posted strong
growth of 6.4 percent in the second quarter this year driven by
robust domestic consumption and investment, though car sales
growth is seen slowing this year after record sales in 2011.
    "Sales are seen growing between 5 to 7 percent...we will
need to see the effect of the down payment (rule) in September,"
said Nurcahyadi.
    Indonesia imposed higher down payments for auto purchases on
June 15.
    Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on
Gaikindo data.
 Month     Volume    m/m    y/y
           (cars)         
 Aug       76,373  -25.5    4.2
 Jul      102,512    0.8   15.1
 Jun      101,743    6.5   45.0
 May       95,541    9.7   56.5
 Apr       87,079   -0.7   43.5
 Mar       87,761    1.7    7.0
 Feb       86,482   13.2   24.3
 Jan       76,442   -4.8    3.3
                               
 Dec       80,325   18.7   14.7
 Nov       67,655  -21.6   -2.3
 Oct       86,345    8.2   24.8
 Sep       79,832    8.9   62.4
 Aug       73,279  -17.7   13.2
   

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
