Indonesia October car sales rise 23.7 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Indonesia grew 23.7 percent in October from a year earlier despite higher requirements for down payments, industry data showed on Monday. A total of 106,807 cars were sold in the country last month, led by Toyota, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi , according to data from the Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). Sales rose 4.6 percent on a monthly basis, a much slower pace than the 33.6 percent increase seen in September. They also grew at a somewhat slower year-on-year rate compared with September's 27.9 percent. The association estimates full-year car sales will total 1,080,000 cars, slightly higher than the industry's target of a million cars. Southeast Asia's biggest economy recorded 6.2 percent growth in the third quarter as buoyant domestic demand and strong foreign investment helped offset weak exports. Domestic car sales, backed by rising middle-class consumers, are surging even though the country imposed higher down payments for auto purchases on June 15 to slow loan growth. Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Oct 106,807 4.6 23.7 Sep* 102,113 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul 102,512 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0 May 95,536 9.6 56.5 Apr 87,145 -0.9 43.5 Mar 87,919 1.7 7.0 Feb 86,482 13.2 24.3 Jan 76,427 -4.9 3.3 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 * official revisions (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim Coghill)