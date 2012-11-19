FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia October car sales rise 23.7 pct y/y
November 19, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia October car sales rise 23.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Indonesia
grew 23.7 percent in October from a year earlier despite higher
requirements for down payments, industry data showed on Monday.
    A total of 106,807 cars were sold in the country last month,
led by Toyota, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi
, according to data from the Indonesia Automotive
Industry Association (Gaikindo).
    Sales rose 4.6 percent on a monthly basis, a much slower
pace than the 33.6 percent increase seen in September. They also
grew at a somewhat slower year-on-year rate compared with
September's 27.9 percent.
    The association estimates full-year car sales will total 
1,080,000 cars, slightly higher than the industry's target of a
million cars.
    Southeast Asia's biggest economy recorded 6.2 percent growth
in the third quarter as buoyant domestic demand and strong
foreign investment helped offset weak exports.
    Domestic car sales, backed by rising middle-class consumers,
are surging even though the country imposed higher down payments
for auto purchases on June 15 to slow loan growth.
    Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on
Gaikindo data.
 Month     Volume    m/m    y/y
           (cars)         
 Oct      106,807    4.6   23.7
 Sep*     102,113   33.6   27.9
 Aug       76,445  -25.4    4.3
 Jul      102,512    0.8   15.1
 Jun      101,746    6.5   45.0
 May       95,536    9.6   56.5
 Apr       87,145   -0.9   43.5
 Mar       87,919    1.7    7.0
 Feb       86,482   13.2   24.3
 Jan       76,427   -4.9    3.3
                               
 Dec       80,325   18.7   14.7
 Nov       67,655  -21.6   -2.3
 Oct       86,345    8.2   24.8
 Sep       79,832    8.9   62.4
   * official revisions

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
