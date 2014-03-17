FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Feb auto sales grow 8.2 pct y/y
March 17, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia Feb auto sales grow 8.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual auto sales
grew 8.2 percent year-on-year in February compared with 7
percent the previous month, data from industry association
Gaikindo showed on Monday.       
    The sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
    On a monthly basis, sales rose 8 percent against a 5.9
percent rise in January, boasted by low-cost green car sales,
said Gaikindo.
    Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for around half of the country's gross domestic
product.
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 Feb          111,765         8       8.2
 Jan*         103,510       5.9       7.0
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691     -12.7       9.2
 Nov          111,841      -0.2       7.9
 Oct*         112,039      -3.4       5.0
 Sep*         115,974      48.6      13.6
 Aug           77,964     -30.5       2.0
 Jul*         112,178       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,268       4.6       2.5
 May*          99,697      -2.5       4.4
 Apr          102,257       6.5      17.3
 Mar           95,996      -7.1       9.2
 Feb          103,278       6.8      19.4
 Jan           96,718       8.1      26.5
  * official revisions made by Gaikindo
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Prateek Chatterjee)

