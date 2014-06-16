FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia auto sales suffer first yr/yr fall in over 2-1/2 yrs
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 16, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia auto sales suffer first yr/yr fall in over 2-1/2 yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales
suffered their first year-on-year fall in over 2-1/2 years in
May, with Toyota's sales hampered by a disruption in
production at its plant in the country, data from the
association Gaikindo showed on Monday.
    Sales fell 2.6 percent in May compared with the same month
last year, after April had shown a 4.5 percent increase. It was
was the first year-on-year decline since December 2011,
according to Reuters data.
    On a month-on-month basis, sales fell 9.0 percent in May,
after April's sales had fallen 5.5 percent from March.
    Toyota's sales fell to 31,000 units in May from 39,000 units
in April.
    Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for more than half of the economy.
    Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
    
    
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
 Jan*         103,595       6.0       7.1
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691     -12.7       9.2
 Nov          111,841      -0.2       7.9
 Oct*         112,039      -3.4       5.0
 Sep*         115,974      48.6      13.6
 Aug           77,964     -30.5       2.0
 Jul*         112,178       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,268       4.6       2.5
 May*          99,697      -2.5       4.4
 
  * official revisions    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.