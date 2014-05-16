FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's April auto sales rise 4.5 pct on the year
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 16, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's April auto sales rise 4.5 pct on the year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual auto sales
rose at a much slower pace in April than the previous month,
data from the industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday.
    Sales rose 4.5 percent, against 17.8 percent in March, and
were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
, and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    However, sales fell 5.5 percent on a monthly basis, against
a rise of 1.1 percent in the previous month.
    Auto sales are one of the key indicators of domestic
consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy.
    Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
    
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
 Jan*         103,595       6.0       7.1
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691     -12.7       9.2
 Nov          111,841      -0.2       7.9
 Oct*         112,039      -3.4       5.0
 Sep*         115,974      48.6      13.6
 Aug           77,964     -30.5       2.0
 Jul*         112,178       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,268       4.6       2.5
 May*          99,697      -2.5       4.4
 Apr          102,257       6.5      17.3
 Mar           95,996      -7.1       9.2
  * official revisions
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.